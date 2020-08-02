AITF opposes MARDC’s demand

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: The Arunachal Indigenous Tribes Forum (AITF) has expressed strong opposition to the creation of autonomous councils in the state and appealed to the state government, civil society bodies, and leaders of all political parties to “discourage such divisive policy.”

In a representation to the chief minister, the AITF on Saturday stated that the recent demand of the Mon Autonomous Region Demand Committee (MARDC) “may cause chaotic social order and

breach of peace and tranquillity in the state with similar multiple demands of political autonomy from every nook and corner of the state.”

“Mon region is the most prosperous in the state. Hence, the intention to infuse sociopolitical (or) regional consideration of the two most developed districts is irrational and a mere political gimmick and as such, the state government should out rightly reject such silly demands,” the AITF stated.

Urging the state government to desist from initiating any action that might create sociopolitical division among the peace-loving tribal people of the state, the forum said “any such divisive policy will face stiff resistance from the apex CBOs under the banner of the AITF.”