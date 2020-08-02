Speaker felicitates CBSE toppers

MECHUKA, Aug 1: Legislative Assembly Speaker Pasang D Sona felicitated the toppers of the CBSE class 10 and 12 examinations from Shi-Yomi district, in a function organized by the district’s education department here on Saturday.

The government higher secondary school here achieved 100 percent success in the recently declared CBSE class 12 examination results, and also stood first in the district-wise ranking.

Congratulating the successful students and teachers, Sona urged the toppers to “maintain a disciplined life,” and wished them more success in the days to come.

The toppers received certificates and cash rewards from the speaker. Among others, the DC, the SP, the DMO and officials and staff of the education department were present at the function.