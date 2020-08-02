Gov, CM mourn demise of former governor

ITANAGAR, Aug 1: Governor BD Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu have mourned the demise of the second governor of Arunachal, RD Pradhan, who passed away at a Mumbai hospital on Friday. He was 92.

Pradhan was an IAS officer who had also served the country as the union home secretary. He played a pivotal role in the signing of the Assam Accord and the Mizo Accord. He held secretary-level positions at the international and national levels in the areas of commerce, defence and home.

A Padma Bhushan awardee, Pradhan was in the service of the government of India for 36 years, and was appointed as the governor of Arunachal in 1987.

He had also served as a legislator in the Maharashtra assembly council in 1990.

Expressing grief, Mishra in his condolence message said that “a distinguished bureaucrat and admired administrator, late Pradhan during his long and distinguished administrative career in various capacities made immense developmental contributions to the nation and the state of Arunachal Pradesh.”

“Late Pradhan took a keen interest in public service programmes, especially education. It was during his period that the Arunachal University, now rechristened as Rajiv Gandhi University, was established. The people of Arunachal Pradesh will always cherish fond memories of late Pradhan, who groomed the state in its nascent stage,” the governor said.

He conveyed heartfelt condolences on Pradhan’s demise and joined the citizens of the state in praying to the almighty for eternal peace of the departed soul.

Khandu also conveyed profound grief over the demise of Pradhan.

In his condolence letter to the daughter of late Pradhan, the CM wrote that “the news of the sad demise of late Ram D Pradhan, the second governor of Arunachal Pradesh, came as a shocker to me. He had held the helms of the state in its initial years, from where we have had an eventful journey of progress and ably emerged as a distinct and determined state, rubbing shoulders with our peers with pride.”

“In his demise, the country has lost a dedicated and sincere administrator who set pinnacles in his chosen career. I believe, leaving this mortal world will not diminish the love and affection showered on him by the people and his soul will remain immortal.”

The chief minister also extended solidarity with the bereaved family on behalf of the state.

“I pray almighty to bestow you with strength to bear the irreparable loss. May his soul rest in peace in heavenly abode” the message read.

Rajiv Gandhi University Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Khushwaha also extended condolences on the demise of the former chancellor of the university.

“Arunachal University was set up in 1984 as the first state university. Then governor RD Pradhan as chancellor had not only inaugurated the administrative building but had played a very proactive role for the varsity to grow and prosper.

“Though renamed as Rajiv Gandhi University in 2005, his good deeds are still imprinted in the varsity records, for which the RGU fraternity and students deeply mourn the passing away of such a noted administrator and educationist whose absence will always be felt,” the VC said in a message. (With inputs from Raj Bhavan & CM’s PR Cell)