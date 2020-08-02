SP visits Miao to oversee implementation of containment orders

[ Pisi Zauing ]

MIAO, Aug 1: After the district administration on Friday declared Miao township as a containment zone, with TR Camp (Chophelling Tibetan settlement) and Namphai-II as buffer zones, Changlang SP Mihin Gambo visited Miao on Saturday to ensure proper implementation of the containment orders.

In the last three days, at least 43 persons, including 37 jawans at the CRPF camp in Upper Miao, have tested Covid-19 positive outside the quarantine centre.

The SP collected firsthand information about the security deployment in different pockets of Miao township. He briefed the police personnel on the necessity of maintaining the standard operating procedures while executing their duties.

The SP also provided edible items to the CRPF personnel.

The CRPF camp has been notified as a temporary Covid care centre where all the jawans who have tested Covid-19 positive are undergoing treatment.

The SP, accompanied by SDPO Tasi Darang, PS OC Inspector Anghu and other officials, also inspected several colonies in the township which have been declared as containment zones.

Meanwhile, Miao CHC MO Dr H Jongsam informed that tracing of the primary and secondary contacts of the positive persons are underway since 28 July.

So far, 71 people have undergone RT-PCR tests, while rapid antigen tests have been conducted on 148 people, out of whom 43 have tested positive for Covid-19.