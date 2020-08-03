DC inspects functioning of check gate

KOLORIANG, Aug 2: Kurung Kumey DC Kento Riba, DSO Dr Boni Tuluk and other officials on Sunday visited the check gate at Guha Tarak, 45 kms from here, to inspect the functioning of the strategically important check gate that had been erected a few months back as part of the effort to combat Covid-19 in the district.

Besides interacting with the frontline health workers there, the DC provided them with utensils, ration items and masks. He also supplied them with formats that he himself developed for recording and reporting the daily activities at the check gate.

On the request of the health workers, the DC directed Sangram SDO Tsering Phuntsok Monpa to construct one unit of toilet for the health workers stationed at the check gate.

Riba also directed the PHED to restore the handwash system installed at the check gate to sanitize the commuters entering the district from various parts of the state.

The DC later inspected the makeshift building constructed to provide accommodation to the police and the health workers manning the entry gate. He took stock of the inventory for PPE and other material requirements for the functioning of the Covid-19 screening and detection system emplaced there by the health department.

In compliance with the state government’s direction, the DC said the security and surveillance at the check gate would be upgraded. He directed the district’s Covid-19 nodal officer Yumlam Tana to initiate and supervise the installation of CCTV cameras there at the earliest.