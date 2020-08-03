Sehwag motivates students of Niglok SS

PASIGHAT, Aug 2: Former cricketer Virender Sehwag on 1 August motivated the students of the Sainik School (SS) in Niglok here in East Siang district during an online interaction.

Answering to queries from the students, the eminent cricketer spoke about facing and overcoming hardships in life. He also expressed desire to visit the school after the lockdown.

Sehwag praised the achievements of the school in a very short span of time, and commended the dynamism of the school’s Principal, Lt Col Rajesh Singh.

“Sainik School East Siang is excelling and achieving eminence through its aura and motivation under the able guidance of the principal,” he said, and assured to send a signed cricket bat as a token of remembrance and association.

Lt Singh expressed hope that the students “learnt a never-give-up attitude, confidence, positivity and hard work from Sehwag.”

Every Saturday, the school organizes a guest lecture session to provide the students with wider exposure to knowledge and experience. (DIPRO)