Appreciation letter for Covid-19 team

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, Aug 3: Bordumsa ADC Talo Jerang has given a letter of appreciation to the Covid-19 vigilance committee here.

Led by Gumshong Mirip Lagang, the committee has sanitized several locations in Bordumsa, including vulnerable areas/offices and the marketplace.

“The sanitization activities carried out by the committee during the containment period is a great contribution to the society (and) deserves appreciation from all sections of the people of Bordumsa subdivision,” the letter reads.

On behalf of the Changlang district administration, the ADC thanked the committee for its yeoman service.