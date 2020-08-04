Time in containment zones reduced to 14 days

ITANAGAR, Aug 3: The period of stay of residents in containment zones has been reduced from 28 to 14 days from 3 August, in pursuance of the order of the health & family welfare ministry.

However, during the containment period, movement of people in or out of the containment zones shall not be allowed, except for medical emergencies and supply of essential goods and services, regulated by the police or a magistrate.

All the shops and business establishments in the containment zones shall remain closed, unless exemption has been granted. All the offices and institutions falling within the containment zones shall not be allowed to function unless exempted to do so. Those outside the containment zones may function normally.

Shopkeepers and other delivery and home service providers who come in close contact with residents of the containment zones shall be tested at random for Covid-19 through rapid antigen test by the DMO and the rapid response medical team/district task force from time to time.

Supply of essential commodities/groceries, LPG cylinders, etc, shall be allowed in the containment zones and regulated by the magistrate and the police officer of the zone concerned as and when required. They shall also be tested from time to time randomly by the DMO and his medical team.

The Itanagar capital region SP shall order barricading and restrict movement of people and vehicles in the containment zones through public announcement system.