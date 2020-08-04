AWAZ demands action over death at APCCF

ZIRO, Aug 3: The Apatani Women Association Ziro (AWAZ) here in Lower Subansiri district has demanded that the Papum Pare district administration and the police department book those involved in the alleged “mental harassment and subsequent death” of one of its active members, Tadu Obey.

In a press release, the AWAZ on Monday claimed that Obey had been “pressurized and targeted” by the MD of the Arunachal Pradesh Consumer Cooperative Federation (APCCF) to go on voluntary retirement against her will “by calling her unproductive.”

Saying that the deceased had been “subjected to workplace violence as a consequence of mental harassment by the employer for a year,” the AWAZ summarized that “months of mental harassment culminated in stress and then (her) sudden demise.”

“She (Obey) had been serving in the capacity of deputy manager and had worked for last 30 years in various capacities under the APCCF and was also awarded the gold medal in 2012 in recognition of her services to the APCCF, but it seems that her gold medal and her dedication towards the federation was not taken into account by the MD and the federation,” it said.

Terming the alleged act of the MD “unjustifiable and unethical,” the AWAZ called on the authorities concerned to expedite the case of Obey’s death.