IMFL outlets’ staffers directed to get tested every week

[ Pisi Zauing ]

CHANGLANG, Aug 3: The Changlang deputy commissioner has directed all the staffers working under IMFL/beer bonded warehouses, wholesale vendors and retail liquor outlets operating in the district to undergo rapid antigen tests once a week without fail to prevent further spread of Covid-19.

The move has been initiated to check the increasing Covid-19 positive cases, and as per the new standard operating procedures issued by the state government.

The order comes into force from Monday.

“Any violation or willful disobedience of the order shall be dealt with sternly and action will be initiated under section 188 IPC and section 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order reads.

Meanwhile, Miao and Bordumsa areas are currently under complete lockdown.

All vehicles, excluding that of the administration, police, the health department and those on exigency duties, are off the roads. Shops and offices are also closed and movement of people has been restricted.