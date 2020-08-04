RGU holds condolence meeting for Pradhan

RONO HILLS, Aug 3: Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) held a condolence meeting here on Monday to pray for the departed soul of former Arunachal governor and chancellor of the then Arunachal University.

“The university community remembers his contribution to the state and the university, and offers its prayers for the peace of the departed soul,” RGU Vice Chancellor, Prof Saket Kushwaha said.

Pro-VC Prof Amitava Mitra and other statutory officers also attended the condolence meeting.

“Rajiv Gandhi University community offers its sincere condolence to the family members and the near and dear ones of late RD Pradhan and prays to god for providing them with strength to bear this tragedy,” the university said in a release.