Kamle’s lone Covid-19 patient discharged

RAGA, Aug 4: The lone Covid-19 positive patient of Kamle district was discharged from the Covid care centre here on Tuesday after he tested negative twice consecutively.

His discharge certificate was handed over by DC Hengo Basar in the presence of medical staff.

The DC said that there is now no Covid-19 positive case in the district.

He said the people of Kamle are actively supporting the administration and cooperating with the medical team. The DC appealed to the citizens of the district to continue to support the administration and the medical team in the fight against Covid-19 by maintaining social distance and wearing masks.

Meanwhile, Kamle district surveillance team in-charge, Dr Kapu Sopin informed that till date 149 RT-PCR and 472 antigen tests have been done in the district.

“We have started random testing through antigen in the urban areas, roadside and other vulnerable areas of the district. Covid test for Covid workers, police and shopkeepers, including a few villages situated on the roadside, has already been done and the test will continue in all vulnerable areas of the district,” he said.