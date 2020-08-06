All govt employees directed to complete rapid antigen tests by Aug 7

[ Pisi Zauing ]

BORDUMSA, Aug 5: All heads of departments here have been directed by the additional deputy commissioner to ensure that government employees report to the CHC for mandatory rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 till 7 August.

The government employees of all departments in Bordumsa town here in Changlang district have started undergoing rapid antigen tests from Monday , which will continue till 7 August.

However, it was reported that some government employees are yet to report to the CHC, Bordumsa.

Since total coverage in time is mandatory, the ADC has asked the HoDs to take the matter seriously and ensure that all their employees get tested before the 7th of this month.

The ADC has also sought a list of employees who have tested between 3 to 7 August to his office on 8 August for cross verification of names.

He also thanked the health team comprising of doctors, nurses, technicians, drivers, attendants and other staff of CHC, Bordumsa for their tireless service in the fight against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, rapid antigen tests of all high-risk persons in containment and buffer zones in Bordumsa subdivision was successfully conducted from 26 to 31 July.