3 Arunachalee lifters selected for TOPS

ITANAGAR, Aug 6: Three weightlifters from Arunachal have been selected for support through the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) Development Group.

They are Charu Pesi, Markio Tario and Moni Mangkia, informed Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) secretary-general Abraham K Techi.

The lifter trio is among the 258 athletes in 12 sporting disciplines shortlisted by the Sports Authority of India’s Mission Olympic cell for the TOPS.

The government on Wednesday launched the TOPS for the country’s promising junior athletes with the aim of grooming them for the 2024 and the 2028 Olympics.

The selected athletes will receive a monthly out-of-pocket allowance of Rs 25,000.

Techi wished the three lifters from the state much success in their future endeavours.