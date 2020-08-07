BJYM volunteers discharged after quarantine

ITANAGAR, Aug 6: The volunteers of the state Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) who had worked at the Covid care centre (CCC) in Lekhi were discharged on Thursday after five days of quarantine at the senior officers’ apartments.

State BJYM president Ram Tajo informed the press that they all tested negative in the antigen test and will now observe home quarantine.

He said that, during their stay at the CCC, the volunteers tried their best to help.

“There was a lot of criticism on social media about the Lekhi CCC.

We met the DC in order to know the reason for it. Shortage of manpower was cited as the main reason, and therefore we volunteered,” Tajo said.

He informed that the volunteers, dressed in PPE suits, cleaned the room and distributed food among the inmates of the CCC.

Tajo expressed displeasure over people criticizing the CCC on social media without knowing the ground reality.

“Please stop writing and instead be ready to volunteer at the CCC. Before criticizing on social media about the CCC, people should contribute from their side,” he said.