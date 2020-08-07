Khandu calls for expediting airport project

ITANAGAR, Aug 6: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday held a meeting with representatives of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) to discuss expediting the work on the Hollongi airport project.

During the meeting, which was also attended by Civil Aviation Minister Nakap Nalo, the CM urged the AAI to continue the work on a war footing to complete the project by 2022.

“Work must be carried out 24 hours a day to meet the deadline,” Khandu said. “Once the project is completed, it will bring in the much awaited air connectivity for state capital Itanagar.”

The chief minister assured the AAI of all cooperation for the work to be continued unhindered. (CM’s PR Cell)