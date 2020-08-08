Gov, HM discuss law and order

ITANAGAR, Aug 7: Governor BD Mishra and Home Minister Bamang Felix discussed matters related to the law and order situation and police force management at the Raj Bhavan here on Friday.

The governor commended the home minister “for the good work of the frontline police personnel engaged during the lockdowns as a measure against the Covid-19 pandemic.”

He said the presence of police personnel along with medical staff has helped in containing the spread of the coronavirus.

The governor advised the home minister to ensure effective prevention of extortion by/in the name of insurgent groups. Overlooking such cases would derail the development initiatives of the government, he said.

Felix briefed the governor on the overall security scenario in the state, and highlighted the steps taken by the state government in maintaining law and order, deployment of police personnel, and police welfare measures. (Raj Bhavan)