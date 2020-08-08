Org demands cancellation of illegal appointments

[ Pisi Zauing ]

NAMSAI, Aug 7: Ying Tai, an apex body of Tai-Khamti women of Namsai district, has demanded immediate cancellation of the orders of appointment issued by the PHE&WS department to 12 non-APST candidates “illegally.”

Ying Tai president Nang Swopna Singkai, vice president Nang Anecha Pomoung and general secretary Nang Mohila Chowoung in a letter to the PHE&WS executive engineer here on Friday alleged that the department did not follow any rules while appointing 12 non-APST candidates in casual posts between 21.01.2019 and 08.06.2020.

“The appointment of non-APST people by ignoring and depriving the indigenous unemployed youths has deeply hurt our sentiments,” the letter stated, and demanded immediate cancellation of the appointment orders and making fresh appointments.

The organization has given 10 days to the EE to meet its demand.

“In case our demand is not acknowledged and action is not taken within the stipulated period, we would be compelled to launch democratic movement against the illegal appointments and the department,” the letter warned.