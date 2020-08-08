Karbak launches project for installation of solar LED streetlights

AALO, Aug 7: Liromoba MLA Nyamar Karbak on 5 August launched a project for installation of solar LED streetlights in Kamba and Yomcha towns in West Siang district.

Karbak along with ADC (in-charge) Jumyir Ronya and the APEDA’s Aalo Division Deputy Director Somar Potom erected the first pole in Kamba.

While a total of 150 LED lamps of 20 watts will be installed in Kamba town and its peripheral villages, 100 such streetlights will illuminate Yomcha town.

The LED lamps are sponsored by the new & renewable energy ministry.

Karbak urged the members of the society to cooperate with the government in implementing projects and schemes. He advised the village and sector committees to ensure that the streetlights are not damaged in any way.

The MLA gave assurance that all the villages in his constituency would be provided with streetlights within a year “by drawing resources from all possible sources.”

The installation process is being carried out under the supervision of the APEDA deputy director.

Later, the MLA visited the Yomcha ADC office, where he was briefed by ADC Hento Karga and other officials on the developmental activities being taken up in the subdivision.

Karbak also inspected the lone government primary school in Yomcha, and assured the staff and the public that he would have the dilapidated school building repaired, have a CC footpath laid, and get electricity connection for the school. He instructed the head teacher and the administration to “seriously monitor the progress of the students and classes.”

Karbak informed that all the government schools in Liromoba would have steel furniture to avoid recurring losses, and that all the blackboards have been replaced by greenboards or whiteboards.

The MLA also visited the boys’ hostel of the Yomcha GHSS and assured the teachers there to have a separate toilet constructed for the teaching staff. He said he would also provide a “high-capacity RO water filter system” to the school.

Karbak informed that six “talented” teachers have been posted from among the new recruits, and assured to post one more immediately. He also highlighted the new national education policy announced by the central government.

The MLA also shared his view on shutting down all the non-functioning schools and “concentrating the students at one location with proper hostel and other infrastructure facilities.” (DIPRO)