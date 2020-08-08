NEP-2020 one of the best reforms of Modi govt: CM

ITANAGAR, Aug 7: Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Friday welcomed the new education policy, describing it as “one of the best reforms initiated by the Modi government.”

During a meeting on the National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 with Education Minister Taba Tedir and officers of the education department, the CM said, “The new policy is aimed at developing students’ creativity and skill, which will unfold immense opportunity for the new generation.”

Khandu also gave the go-ahead to constituting a task force for implementation of the NEP in the state.

Earlier, Education Secretary Niharika Rai made a PowerPoint presentation on NEP-2020. (CM’s PR Cell)