Arrangements for LA session discussed

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: Legislative Assembly (LA) Speaker Pasang D Sona on Monday convened a meeting with officers of the health department, the district administration, the police, the IMC, the ITBP and the TRIHMS to discuss the arrangements to be made for the fifth session of the seventh LA, scheduled to be held from 27-29 August.

Covid-19 SOPs and matters related to security arrangements for the assembly session were discussed during the meeting. As a precautionary measure, all the members, officers and staff of the assembly secretariat, along with security personnel will have to undergo rapid antigen tests.

Stressing on strict adherence to the Covid-19 SOPs, the speaker said that “the effort should not be only to detect the possible positive cases but also to stop its spread,” and urged the departments concerned to regularly sanitize the assembly secretariat during and after the session.

The health department will set up a Covid-19 testing kiosk in the assembly premises to test the MLAs and others. (Speaker’s PR Cell)