Shishu Sarothi announces 2020-21 scholarships under BISP for students with disabilities in NE India

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: Shishu Sarothi (Centre for Rehabilitation and Training for Multiple Disability), a rights-based, non-profit organization based in Guwahati (Assam), in partnership with Bharti Infratel Ltd, has announced the 2020-21 Bharti Infratel Scholarship Programme

(BISP) scholarships, to be awarded to 120 deserving students with disabilities.

This programme is available for students from Northeast India who wish to pursue or are pursuing higher education in academic and professional courses at levels ranging from higher secondary to post graduation.

The scholarship is also offered for students with disabilities from other states in India studying in colleges/educational institutions/ universities located in the Northeast.

The scholarship programme provides financial support for the scholars to cover educational expenses/fees paid till the completion of their courses.

Additionally, some deserving students will be provided support for specific requirements of study materials, assistive equipment and devices, conveyance allowance and hostel fees to facilitate and motivate them to complete the course of study.

A total of 120 students will be selected in 2020-21 and supported till the completion of their course. Shishu Sarothi has partnered with local organizations across the eight NE states of Arunachal, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura for dissemination, application support to candidates and monitoring and mentoring of selected students locally.

The BISP is a corporate social responsibility initiative of Bharti Infratel Ltd. It was launched in 2016 with the objective of promoting inclusion in the education and professional mainstream. Commencing from 2020-21, Phase II of this programme aims to reach 600 students over a period of five years. Phase I of this programme has already helped 196 students from across Northeast India to pursue higher education with funding support amounting to more than Rs 50 lakhs in five years.

Additionally, career counselling sessions, job preparedness, internships and rights awareness programmes are conducted for the scholars in each state to motivate and inspire them in their educational pursuits and journey of economic empowerment.

Online and offline applications for the 2020-21 session commence from 10 August, 2020. All details about the scholarship are available at www.bisp.shishusarothi.org.

The last date of applying is 10 September. For any queries, students may also call the helpline number +91 70862 68549 between 10 am and 5 pm on working days.