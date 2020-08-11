Forum condemns trolling of sportspersons over reservation

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: The Arunachal State Sports Aspirant Forum (ASSAF) has condemned the reported trolling of meritorious sportspersons of the state on social media (SM).

In a press statement, the forum said that some “educated youths” on social media are raising objection to job reservation for meritorious sportspersons in the government departments, “without any knowledge about the sports policy of the government.”

As per the Arunachal Pradesh Sports Policy, 10 percent jobs are reserved under the sports quota in the police department and 5 percent in the rest of the government departments for meritorious sportspersons in Group B, C and D categories.

The forum informed that every state has its own sports policy and job reservation policy for meritorious sportspersons, and that the reservation percentage may vary from state to state as per their requirement.

“In Haryana, there is 10 percent job reservation for meritorious sportspersons in the state government/semi-government departments in Group A, B and C categories, while in Maharashtra, it is 5 percent in both the state government and semi-government establishments in the categories of Group A, B and C.

“The Madhya Pradesh government has kept 5 percent job reservation in all the departments in Group B (both gazetted and non-gazetted) and in Group C for meritorious sportspersons,” the release said.

“In our state, many departments are reluctant to implement the policy and to give employment opportunities to meritorious sportspersons until and unless an association or sportsperson personally knocks the door of the court,” the forum said, adding that the recent advertisement for nine posts of PTA under the panchayati raj department with 5 percent reservation for meritorious sportsperson was made only after the department and the state government were served a contempt notice by the high court after six years of legal battle.

The forum appealed to all to not pass negative remarks on social media platforms to defame the sports community without knowing the state’s sports policy.