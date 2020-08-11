KVK team makes field visits

HAWAI, Aug 10: A team of the Anjaw KVK, comprising KVK Head Dr Manish Kanwat, agronomy scientist Khoisnam Naveen and Walong ADO Tajum Ulli on Monday assessed the ‘performance’ of the field crops and vegetables which the KVK had provided to the farmers here and in Walong during the lockdown.

“The performance of the crops and vegetables were found to be satisfactory, and the farmers are actively involved in selling their produce from their fields, and fetching a good amount of money by supplying fresh agri-horti produces to the district’s residents,” the KVK informed in a release.

The team also visited the cluster farming sites in Hawai and Walong for kiwi cultivation.