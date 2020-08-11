Union opposes autonomy demand

ITANAGAR, Aug 10: The All Arunachal Tribal Student Union has expressed strong opposition to creation of autonomous district councils and demanded to know why the state government was keen on creating a Mon autonomous region “when the central government does not seem to be paying much interest to the creation of ADC.”

In a press release, the union on Monday also questioned the necessity of the chief minister’s proposal to hold wide-ranging discussions on the issue, and said the state government should instead focus on the overall development of the state.

While the condition of the roads in the state, including the capital region, are deplorable, the education system is also faced with challenges that need to be addressed, the union said.

It also brought up the issue of unemployment, describing it as “the biggest cancer in the state,” and called for developing the agriculture sector and the overall infrastructure in the state.

It said that, instead of pushing for autonomous regions, the state government should seek inclusion of Arunachal under the 6th schedule of the constitution.