MAR demand opposed

ITANAGAR, Aug 11: The All Arunachal Pradesh Kranti Dal (AAPKD) has strongly opposed the demand for a Mon autonomous region (MAR) and said the demand made by the Mon community was “not in the interest of pan-Arunachal.”

“The 6th schedule of the constitution provides rights for autonomous council in order to safeguard the practice of traditional and customary laws, but Arunachal Pradesh being a tribal state already enjoys those rights. So, there is no any requirement of autonomous council,” the AAPKD said, adding that the demand for MAR would result in “disparity among the people and in the rise of conflicts between various groups, communities and tribes” that would also start seeking autonomy.

Stating that Tawang and West Kameng districts and the TCL region already have separate departments – the DoKAA and the DoTCL – and are way ahead of several other districts in terms of receiving funds, the AAPKD said it appeared as if those demanding MAR “do not want to stay in harmony with other tribes of the state.”

The AAPKD called for calling off the demand for MAR in order not to hurt the sentiments of the people of Arunachal.