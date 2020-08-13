Int’l webinar on water purification held

Correspondent

PASIGHAT, Aug 12: The department of Physics in Jawaharlal Nehru College here in East Siang district conducted an international webinar on ‘Emerging materials and technology for water purification’ on Wednesday.

The webinar was organized to address issues pertaining to the use of emerging materials and technology for water purification for drinking purposes.

Around 400 participants joined the webinar, which included professors and experts from different universities and research institutions across the world, besides public health engineers from the state.

The speakers covered the current emerging materials and technologies for the water purification of water and wastewater treatment.

Jawaharlal Nehru University’s School of Environmental Sciences, Prof Dinesh Mohan delivered the keynote address.

State’s Chief Engineer of PHE & WS cum Mission Director, Tomo Basar shared a special talk on water purification technologies.

Vice-Principal Dr SD Choudhury, coordinator Enuk Libang and Rajiv Gandhi University’s Physics department Prof Sanjeev Kumar also spoke.