ATPWDS dismayed over delay in construction of stadium

AALO, Aug 12: The Aalo Town People Welfare and Development Society (ATPWDS) expressed its dismay over the delay in stadium construction works after a visit to the site here in West Siang district recently.

The ATPWDS, led by its chairman Kento Ete, was joined by a sports officer and a field officer from the construction company.

Saying that “the society will not be a mute spectator” to any further delay in its construction works, the ATPWDS appealed to the agency to start work in full swing from September

as “the delay in construction is robbing young minds of sports activities which are essential for the overall growth of mind and body.”

It also said that many young people are “diverting their youthful energies into unwanted activities.”

The field officer from the construction agency disclosed that “the state government has placed fund of Rs 12 crore, again for payment towards the works already executed for three stadiums at Tezu, Aalo and Itanagar.”

“At Aalo, works worth Rs 6 crore is said to be executed and the contractor is ready to start the work even if they receive payment of Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore,” the agency informed.

The greenfield, located in the heart of the town was dismantled some time ago, resulting in low sports activities. Consequently, all social and national day celebrations are being held at the GHSS, Aalo. (DIPRO)