Hassle-free EPF service

ITANAGAR, Aug 12: The Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG) has been a big hit among Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) subscribers enabling them to utilize services during covid-19 pandemic in hassle-free manner.

The EPF account holders can access 16 different services of the EPFO on their mobile phone using UMANG App.

Only an active UAN (Universal Account Number) and a mobile number registered with the EPFO are required to avail the service. On UMANG app, a member can raise claim, track claim and know the status of claim raised, said an official release.