ToT under nutritional kitchen garden held

NAMSAI, Aug 12: A training of trainers (ToT) under nutritional kitchen garden scheme was conducted jointly by the Agriculture Technology Management Agency (ATMA) and KVK, Momong here in Namsai district on Wednesday.

Scientists from the KVK and experienced subject matter specialists from the agriculture and horticulture department imparted training to the trainers.

The training also covered organic farming through the production of vermicompost and using indigenous knowledge.

The ATMA project director underscored the importance of active involvement of the field functionaries in the successful implementation of the ambitious scheme.

Trainees from the agriculture and horticulture departments and CD block here attended the programme.

Under the scheme, the state government will assist 6000 beneficiaries in taking up cultivation of 16 vegetables, according to an ATMA release.