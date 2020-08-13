Plantation marks Gandagi se Mukt Bharat campaign

KHONSA, Aug 12: As a part of the country-wide week-long campaign on ‘Gandagi se Mukt Bharat,’ a plantation drive was carried out by the Tirap district administration in collaboration with the Khonsa forest division at the Hangpan Dada Recreation Park here in Tirap district on Wednesday.

Planting tree saplings, Deputy Commissioner Bhanu Prabha emphasised on keeping the Hangpan Dada Recreation Park neat and clean as “it is the only park in Khonsa which makes the town more colourful and beautiful.”

Prabha appealed to all the denizens of Khonsa town in particular and people of the district as a whole to conduct social service on a self-help basis in their respective surroundings to mark ‘Gandagi Mukt Bharat’ week.

The DC also appreciated Khonsa DFO P Tangha for arranging spice plants on short notice.

ADC (HQ) Kretkam Tikhak and various other government officers took part in the plantation programme. (DIPRO)