Thirty trained on large cardamom fibre craft

MANMAO, Aug 12: Thirty members from different self-help groups of Manmao area in Changlang district attended a 10-day training programme on large cardamom fibre craft under the Micro-Enterprise Development Programme (MEDP), which concluded here on Wednesday.

The programme was organized by the RK Mossang Memorial Society and sponsored by the National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD).

Addressing the members, NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy said that the NEDFI is buying back the products made by large cardamom fibre craft.

“It will also boost the central government’s objective for Atmanirbhar Bharat and Vocal for Local,” he added.

RKMMS secretary Arup Kumar Choudhury explained the benefit of the training programme for rural women.

Certificates were also distributed to all the trainees.