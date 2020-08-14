Trg in kiwi cultivation imparted

ANINI, Aug 13: Forty beneficiaries from various parts of Dibang Valley district participated in an ‘awareness training on kiwi cultivation in Anini’, organized by the district horticulture office here on Thursday.

The programme, conducted under the Chief Minister Sashakt Kishan Yojana 2019-20 and the 2019-20 cabinet committee on infrastructure, was also attended by MLA Mopi Mihu and Dibang Valley DC Minga Sherpa.

The DC highlighted the government’s plan to promote kiwi as an alternative crop for the district through cluster farming. He advised the farmers to work hard, saying kiwi has the potential to “turn around the livelihood, as the area is bestowed with suitable climatic condition and availability of fertile land.”

Highlighting the nutritive and market values of kiwi, Sherpa described kiwi as a “lightweight but high-value crop.”

The MLA on his part suggested to the farmers to grow more and more kiwis “for atmanirbharta (self-reliance) and the larger growth of the district and the community.”

Stating that he would provide all assistance to hardworking farmers, Mihu said, “Go scientific cultivation with proper guidance from the department.”

He commended DHO Dr Kirto Loyi for working hard on the ground with farmers despite several difficulties in the district.

The DHO made a PowerPoint presentation on practical handling of equipment. Barbed wire and other equipment were later distributed among the farmers. (DIPRO)