Elephant calf rescued, handed over to zoo

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 14: A two- to three-month-old male elephant calf was rescued from the Toru forest range under the Sagalee forest division on Friday afternoon.

The baby elephant was rescued at 2:30 pm after a joint effort by villagers and a team of forest officials/guards from the Kheel Toru range, led by Range Forest Officer (RFO) Neelam Shumpi and Sagalee DFO Kalung Bida.

The calf was first sighted by Taba Tadap and Hoj village GB Taba Jobi, who later informed the forest officials.

The rescued baby elephant was handed over to Itanagar Biologial Park Curator Raya Flago in the evening for medical treatment and rehabilitation, the RFO informed.

The team of forest guards included Tam Nigma, Nabam Nigler and Tana Toka.