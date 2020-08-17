MLA visits de-addiction centre

AALO, Aug 16: Aalo East MLA Kento Jini, along with the West Siang DC, SP and DMO visited the drug de-addiction and rehabilitation centre run by NGO Mothers’ Vision at Hiker Gumin here on Saturday.

The MLA interacted with the inmates undergoing treatment, and motivated them to reconnect with their sober lives.

Stating that “voluntary efforts by the NGO for a social cause cannot be fully handled by it,” the MLA suggested to the DC to send proposals to the government for financial assistance from time to time, and added that he would provide all assistance from his end.

The DC asked the DMO to take care of the patients brought from the centre to the general hospital for treatment “even at odd hours, as they are under life-threatening physical withdrawal in early stage of recovery from addiction.”

Mothers’ Vision chairperson Jumde Yomgam Gamlin said “many of the boys and girls are derailed and swayed by unwanted activities, and if proper initiative is not taken to bring them back on track today, the society as a whole is bound bear the brunt of law and order problem everywhere.”

Mothers’ Vision resource person Kennedy Bagra spoke about how the centre is managed. (DIPRO)