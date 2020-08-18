Covid-19 patients shifted from TRIHMS to dedicated Covid hospital

NAHARLAGUN, Aug 17: The Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) here has become a non-Covid hospital with the shifting of all the Covid-19 patients to the dedicated Covid hospital at the MLA apartments in Itanagar.

TRIHMS Director Dr Moji Jini informed that, with the shifting of all the patients, the TRIHMS has become a non-Covid hospital. He also said that the hospital has been fully sanitized.

The state government has set up a dedicated Covid hospital at the MLA apartments and a dedicated Covid health centre (DCHC) in Midpu, in order to make TRIHMS free from Covid-19 patients.

Health Minister Alo Libang visited the TRIHMS on Monday. Speaking to the press, he said that from now onwards, Covid-19 patients with symptoms will be admitted either at the Midpu DCHC or the dedicated Covid hospital in Chimpu, based on their condition.

“People were a bit apprehensive about visiting the TRIHMS because of the presence of the Covid ward, but now things have got better with the start of dedicated hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients,” said Libang.

The minister also informed that till now 1,24,000 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the state.

“These include RT-PCR, TrueNat and antigen tests. TrueNat machines are being provided to all the district hospitals, and another RT-PCR lab is coming up in Pasighat. We have also ordered more antigen test kits,” he said.