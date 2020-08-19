Gumri Ringu appointed APSCPCR chairperson

Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: Gumri Ringu has been appointed as the chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights (APSCPCR).

Apart from the chairperson, the commission has six members. They are Jumtum Minga, Tame Achum, Ngurang Achung, Niri Chongruju, Peace Moyong and Yahung Tekseng.

A women and child rights activist, Ringu has also been the chairperson of the Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women, and the chairperson of the State Social Welfare Board.

She is also the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Women’s Welfare Society (APWWS).

The APWWS has welcomed the formation of the commission and said that “it is the need of hour as many cases related to children are being reported from across the state.”

APWWS secretary-general Kani Nada Maling said that “with her vast experience, Ringu would make the state a safer place for children.”

The APWWS thanked the state government led by Chief Minister Pema Khandu and his team for constituting the APSCPCR and fulfilling the long-pending demand of the society.

It also thanked Health Minister Alo Libang and the women & child welfare department.