Contractors’ assn seeks early floating of tenders

ITANAGAR, Aug 19: The Pakke Kessang district unit of the All Arunachal Contractors’ Welfare Association (AACWA) has appealed to the Pakke Kessang deputy commissioner to take urgent steps to ensure that tenders/quotations in respect of government schemes, like nutrition kitchen garden, MGNREGA equipments and personal protective equipment (PPE) against the district are floated at the earliest.

In a representation to the Pakke Kessang deputy commissioner on Wednesday, the association claimed that “not a single tender/quotation was issued from the DC’s office till date against the said schemes.”

The district unit of AACWA further appealed to him to give strict directions to all the HoDs to ensure that tenders/ quotations of all government schemes are floated while following the provision of the Arunachal Pradesh District Based Entrepreneur and Professional (Incentive, Development and Promotional) Act 2015, CPWD manual, general financial rules, CVC and other legal provisions relating to the contract work.