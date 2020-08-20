GPF mourns death of ‘Herb Man’

ITANAGAR, Aug 18: The Galo People’s Federation (GPF) has mourned the sad demise of Babi Jossam (Tabi Romin) on 16 August.

Romin was a well-known priest assistant, ‘Bo’ and actively served the needy people around the capital.

Romin was also nicknamed as the ‘Medicine/ Herb Man’, as he was a champion for the preservation of all the herbs needed in the tribal rituals.

The members of the GPF, along with the believers of Donyi-Polo, friends and relatives prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.

He is survived by his wife, five daughters and two sons.