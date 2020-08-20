Flash flood damages bridges & roads, snaps communication

LONGKAI VILLAGE, Aug 19: Heavy rainfall triggered flash floods on Monday last, have damaged bridges, roads and houses at various places here under Longding district and cut-off communication with the rest of the world.

The rising waters of Chetum River here had damaged the bridge that connects the two villages of Kaimai and Khogkla with the rest of the district.

Also, the bridge over Tichum River, which is the lifeline for the said two villages besides, connecting it to a residential school meant for the entire Wakka circle has also been damaged.

Normal life has come to a standstill adding to the woes of the already distressed people during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

Wakka Fonso Students Union’s Phoging Pansa has informed on Tuesday that all the main roads to Wakka headquarters, as well as roads within the Longkai village, have been completely damaged due to heavy rainfall on Monday last.

“A few houses were also destroyed,” Pansa said, adding that many students are currently stuck in the villages due to disruption of road communication.

“Some students have their online examinations, while others have to go for new admission in various schools and colleges, but both phone network and electricity supply are very poor in our area, and the students need to go to outside to complete their urgent works,” he added.

He also informed that the people of five villages of Wakka block are facing shortage of essential commodities owing to the damage to the main roads.

Meanwhile, the Longding deputy commissioner had on Tuesday last, issued a letter to the RWD executive engineer to complete the restoration work under Wakka circle within a week and submit the report.

RWD EE Taru Dok has informed that all the assessment work has been done and the restoration of the bridge will be completed soon.

“Considering the urgency of restoration of the bridge, I have informed the matter to the chief engineer and the minister for RWD Honchun Ngandam and they have assured all possible help,” the EE informed. (DIPRO)