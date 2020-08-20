National webinar on career prospects in psychology at RGU ends

RONO HILLS, AUG 19: The two-day national webinar on ‘Career prospects in psychology’ concluded here on Wednesday.

The webinar was organized by the RGU’s psychology department in collaboration with the Psychosocial Support Group, Arunachal Pradesh and attended by more than 400 participants.

In the first technical session, Clinical Psychologist of Central Institute of Psychiatry, Ranchi, Dr Madhumita Bhattacharya spoke on ‘Career perspectives in psychology: A journey worth travelling in clinical psychology.’

Organizational psychologist and HR Consultant in Saina Human Capital Advisory Services, New Delhi, Shruti Chhabra delivered a lecture on the topic ‘Scope of organizational psychology in India’ in the second session.

In the third and final technical session, Sports Psychologist Mridu Sharma spoke on ‘Sports psychology: Comprehensive evidence-based performance consulting.’

The resource persons also replied to the queries of participants in each session.

Earlier, RGU Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Amitava Mitra, in his address, emphasized on the need of the university students to have required skills and qualifications to meet the increasing need of the people of the state with limited availability of mental health professionals.

RGU Registrar Prof Tomo Riba spoke on the detrimental affairs of mental health in the state which he said has multiplied in the current times due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Raising concerns over the silent sufferers of the state, he suggested more awareness, education and counselling.