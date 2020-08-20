Int’l conclave on ‘Intrinsic and instrumental significance of Mahatma Gandhi for a self-reliant India’

RONO HILLS, Aug 19: The Rajiv Gandhi University’s department of social work began its three-day online international conclave on ‘Intrinsic and instrumental significance of Mahatma Gandhi for a self-reliant India’ from 19 to 21 August, in collaboration with the Gandhi King Foundation, Hyderabad and Gandhi-King Global Initiative, Stanford University Centre, USA.

Delivering the key note address, Christian Bartolf from the Gandhi Information Centre, Berlin, Germany invoked the key to understand Gandhian philosophy through John Ruskin’s work on ‘Unto This Last’ and the three democratic empathetic principles therein, which “according to Gandhi were guiding principles to his ideas and ideals.”

In the first plenary session, Telangana High Court advocate Dr Raghu Kumar spoke on ‘Harmonious co-existence: fundamental tenets of Gandhian philosophy for a global citizenry’.

Dean of Studies from Gandhi Research Foundation, Jalgaon, Maharashtra, Dr John Chelladurai spoke extensively on ‘Swadeshi, swaraj and self-sufficiency: doing it the Gandhian way’.

A total of 12 research scholars from across the country presented their research papers on various principles and practices related to Gandhian philosophy.

A total of 45 research papers have been shortlisted for presentation by scholars and social scientists across the country. There are awards instituted for three best papers, namely ‘Gandhian Social Thinker Award’, ‘Gandhian Practice Model Award’, and ‘Empathetic Gandhian Thinker Award’.