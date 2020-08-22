ABK unit distributes relief to flood-affected

PASIGHAT, Aug 21: Executive members of the East Siang district unit of the Adi Bane Kebang (ABK), led by its president Obing Yomso, visited Namsing village near here recently and distributed relief to the flood-affected people.

Road communication to Namsing and several villages in Mebo subdivision of East Siang district had recently been cut off after the Mebo-Dhola road connecting Mebo and Paglam snapped due to soil erosion following heavy downpour.

During the visit, the ABK members also handed over a cheque for Rs 1 lakh, sponsored by the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) to Namsing Head Gaon Bura Duleswar Pangging.

Pasighat Divisional Forest Officer (Territorial) Tashi Mize, who has been coordinating with the WTI for such relief works, said the relief distribution programme

of the WTI aims at “building cordial relations between the forest department and the local populace.”

The WTI in collaboration with the Pasighat forest division had earlier distributed solar lamps to around 70 families and pressure cookers to around 230 families of Mer, Paglam and Namsing villages.

It had also donated Rs 1,47,000 to the East Siang district administration for its fight against Covid-19.

East Siang ABK general secretary Talut Siram assured the villagers of Namsing of every support, and appealed to them to conserve the flora and fauna, “which play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance and deterring floods.”