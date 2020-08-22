Assn objects to autonomy proposal

LIKABALI, Aug 21: The Central Eastern Youth Association of Arunachal (CEYAA) has submitted a memorandum to the state government through the Lower Siang DC, expressing strong objection to the proposal to create Mon and Patkai autonomous councils.

The association claimed that the state government “has brought a new bill in the form of Mon autonomous council and Patkai autonomous council to include a particular part of Arunachal Pradesh in the 6th schedule.”

Describing the alleged bill as being biased and selective, it stated that the people of Arunachal “belong from an indigenous group and all the tribes that dwell in Arunachal Pradesh have equal rights.”

Stating that it is against the “implementation” of such a bill, the CEYAA said it supports the All Nyishi Youth Association’s stand on the issue, “as it is for the better interest of the general public.”