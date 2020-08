SENUA, Aug 21: The Longding KVK organized an awareness programme at the government primary school here on 20 August as part of the 15th Parthenium Awareness Week.

Addressing the 66 attendees, KVK Head (in-charge) Dr A Kirankumar Singh highlighted the adverse effects of the parthenium weed on crops and human beings, and apprised the participants of different methods of controlling the weed.

Animal science specialist Dr Tilling Tayo also spoke.