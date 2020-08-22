E-quiz on UBA conducted

NIRJULI, Aug 21: A national level e-quiz on the ‘Unnat Bharat Abhiyan (UBA)’ was conducted at the NERIST here from 15 to 20 August.

The quiz was conducted on virtual platform to create awareness about the UBA, a flagship programme of the MHRD to enrich rural India.

Under the UBA, the faculty members and students of higher education institutions are reoriented and connected to the rural realities, so that their learning and research work become more relevant to society.

The programme was organized by regional coordinator Prof Pradip Lingfa and coordinator Dr T Patel, both from the NERIST’s UBA Regional Coordinating Institute.

The outstanding performers were issued e-certificates.