RGU’s mass comm students seek fee concession

Staff Reporter

RONO HILLS, Aug 24: The MA 3rd semester students of the mass communication department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU) here have written to the vice chancellor, seeking a concession in the admission fee, considering the financial constraints endured by the students and their families because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The students highlighted that the fee structure constitutes Rs 5,935 as ‘recurring fee’ for ‘annual/odd semester’ and Rs 10,965 as ‘recurring fees every semester’. The total amounts to Rs 16,900.

“While this is the usual fee, it is exceptionally high for online classes and when there is the possibility that we may have fewer or no practical classes and field activities,” the students said, adding that they did not have any significant practical events in the 2nd semester, as well, owing to the pandemic, and that poor connectivity hampered online classes.

“We feel that deduction/concession of fees should have been the agenda of the authority before the admission fee notification was issued on 18 August,” the students said in the letter to the VC.

Many also said that they did not receive their scholarship amount while some were not eligible for the same. Others highlighted that they had to stay back in their rented accommodations to complete and submit their assignments, while also bearing the brunt of the rising prices of essential commodities in the capital.

Speaking to this daily, a student of the class, Nabam Issac said some students have informed that “their parents have not received salaries for the past few months and many rely on businesses and farming activities, which have taken a hit due to the months of lockdown.”

Saying that this year is unlike the other years, Issac, on behalf of his class, requested the RGU authority to consider the request for concession in admission fee.

The issue of refunding of examination fee has also reportedly not been resolved. Some students were charged twice because of technical issues in the website.

The online admission process has been scheduled to take place from 20 to 28 August. However, the students claimed that the online link for the same is yet to be made available on the university’s official website.

Meanwhile, the students also approached the RGU Students’ Union to take up the matter with the higher authorities as students’ representatives.