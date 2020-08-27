143 Covid-19 +ve cases in Arunachal, another highest single day spike

Kra Daadi reports first two cases

ITANAGAR, Aug 26: Arunachal recorded yet another highest single-day spike of 143 Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday, just a week after the numbers had soared to touch the 133 mark.

Of the 143 reported cases, 10 are symptomatic. The state has however, reported a total of 55 recoveries from various districts.

Kra Daadi recorded its first two Covid-19 positive cases on Wednesday. Both are returnees from Banderdewa who were detected at the check gate.

Itanagar capital region (ICR) has reported 31 Covid-19 positive cases of which six each were detected at the paid quarantine, Itanagar and at the Banderdewa check gate, respectively. Also, five were detected at the state legislative assembly, while three each were reported from TRIHMS and IRL, Naharlagun. One each cases were also reported from SQF, Lekhi and HWC, Nirjuli, four from Kurung Kumey check gate, and two from Kra Daadi check gate.

East Siang reported 24 new cases of which 15 are CPMF personnel detected in QF, six are returnees from Assam detected at check gate.

East Kameng reported 16 cases of which 14 are returnees from ICR, while one is a healthcare worker and another one is a primary contact of positive case detected earlier.

Seven cases were detected in Upper Subansiri of which four are reported from flu corner of the district hospital in Daporijo, two from Abotani colony, Daporijo and one from CHC Dumporijo.

Seven cases were also reported from Pake Kessang. All were detected at check gate. Another seven cases were detected in Lower Subansiri, and all seven are returnees from Assam, West Bengal and Bihar.

Lower Siang and Lohit reported one case each. They are both returnees from Assam detected at the check gate.

Lower Dibang Valley recorded four cases. All are returnees from Assam, Uttar Pradesh and Bomdila.

Ten positive cases were detected in West Kameng. Four of them are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier from CHC Nafra another three are primary contacts of positive case detected earlier from GH-Bomdila. Two are primary contacts of positive case detected from CCC Bhalukpong, while one is from the military detected in QF.

West Siang reported three positive cases. One is from the military, while two others are a CPMF personnel and a driver who were detected at the check gate.

Three cases were also detected in Changlang. Of them, two are CPMF personnel returnees from Mizoram, while one was detected from Miao town.

Leparada recorded one Covid-19 positive case, who is a returnee from ICR. Anjaw also reported one case from the CPMF, detected from a QF.

Upper Siang reported eight positive cases. Five of them are labourers, while three others include one each from the military, the CPMF and at the check gate.

Namsai reported one case, who is a primary contact of a positive case detected earlier.

Nine positive cases were detected in Tirap. Three are returnees from Bihar and Assam, while another three were detected from check gate and three others were reported from flu corner, general hospital, Khonsa.

Also, seven cases were detected in Papumpare, of which four were detected at Hollongi check gate and thee were detected at Gumto check gate.