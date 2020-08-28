Training prog in bakery underway

KHARSANG, Aug 27: Thirty members of different SHGs are undergoing a training programme on ‘cake making and bakery products’ which began here in Changlang district on Thursday.

Sponsored by the NABARD’s Itanagar regional office and being conducted by NGO Arunachal Orphan Care Society (AOCS), the programme is being organized under the micro enterprise development programme (MEDP).

The training programme has been arranged in a way that would help the women trainees start their own ventures.

AOCS chairperson Rina Longri said the training is aimed at “helping rural women to get skilled in bakery products for micro-enterprise development.

“This would empower rural women for better income and self-sustenance,” she said, and spoke on the “scope and importance of skill training” to enhance the socioeconomic status of rural people, especially women entrepreneurs.

NABARD District Development Manager Kamal Roy spoke on the MEDP.

“MEDPs are on-location skill development training programmes which attempt to bridge the skill deficits or facilitate optimization of production activities already pursued by the SHG members,” he said.

It will also boost the Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the ‘Vocal for local’ initiatives, he said.