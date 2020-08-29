Topper students felicitated

KHONSA, Aug 28: Two students from Tirap who topped the Classes 12 and 10 examinations among the APST students of the district were felicitated with cash awards by the district police.

Ngongsong Ngongwa (Class 12) and Deansen Aran (Class 10) were awarded Rs 25,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively, as a token of encouragement under the ‘student police cadet’ project.

Tirap SP Kardak Riba handed over the cash awards along with certificates to the meritorious students at a function held in his office here on Friday.

In 2019, the SP had announced awards for students who would top the Classes 10 and 12 examinations, during the Chalo Loku celebration at Nehru stadium here.

The award function was attended by DSP Khewang Khetey, advocates Gulley Sumnyan and John Matey, the parents of the awardees, and district police officers. (DIPRO)